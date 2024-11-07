Husband of Mica Miller charged with unrelated assault days after FBI searched his home

"I am the only one actually not to blame. I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive."

Mica Miller's husband defends himself "I am the only one actually not to blame. I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive."

Mica Miller's husband defends himself "I am the only one actually not to blame. I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive."

Mica Miller's husband defends himself "I am the only one actually not to blame. I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive."

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- The husband of 30-year-old Mica Miller, who died by suicide on April 27 in Robeson County, North Carolina, has been arrested on assault charges.

The arrest comes days after FBI agents searched a home in Horry County, South Carolina, associated with John-Paul Miller. However, the arrest is not related to the FBI search.

Instead, arrest warrants show that the assault was associated with a dispute between John-Paul and a group of female protesters near the church where he's a pastor.

John-Paul's attorney Russell Long told WMBF that the protesters were antagonizing John-Paul and "trying their best to drive him crazy."

According to the arrest warrant, John-Paul "tapped the brim of the (victim's) baseball cap" and then walked away. A witness told police "she observed the defendant hit the (victim's) hat twice."

John-Paul was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. He was released from jail Thursday morning on a $776 bond.

SEE ALSO | Mica Miller's husband says he's not to blame in her death: 'I did everything I could to protect her'

"I am the only one actually not to blame. I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive."

John-Paul was married to Mica Miller, but the couple were going through a divorce prior to her death.

Some of Mica's friends and family have accused John-Paul of abuse and playing a role in her death. John-Paul has vehemently denied all those accusations.

John-Paul has not been charged with any crimes related to Mica's death.