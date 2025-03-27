Pat Sajak kicks off 'final spin' as host of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' with all-star lineup

Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Rainn Wilson, Justin Long and more will compete for a $1 million prize for charity.

LOS ANGELES -- It's time for one "final spin!"

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns for Pat Sajak's "final spin" as host April 30 on ABC.

Accompanied by Vanna White, the duo will welcome an all-star lineup to compete for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Guests this season include Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh and Rainn Wilson.

The show will be followed by the 2025 return of "Jeopardy! Masters," hosted by Ken Jennings, featuring an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current "Jeopardy!" contestants.

"Contestants will include reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer. Additionally, this tournament marks the return of Brad Rutter, one of the biggest winners in 'Jeopardy!' history, who will step back onto the Alex Trebek Stage for the first time since 2020's 'Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time' event."

The contestants will each compete in two action-packed games per hour-long episode for the $500,000 grand prize.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" premieres Wednesday, April 30 at 8/7c on ABC, followed by "Jeopardy! Masters" at 9/8c. They stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.