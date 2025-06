Pedestrian killed, hit by car in Chapel Hill; investigation underway

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car Friday night in Chapel Hill.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fordham Boulevard.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

The pedestrian's and driver's identities were not disclosed.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available right now.