Person County chase ends in 2-vehicle crash; 2 hospitalized

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on US 501 that started with a pursuit by a Person County deputy.

It happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday and ended near the Boston Road intersection.

Person County Sheriff Jason Wilborn said it started after the suspect nearly caused an accident while pulling out of a nearby convenience store.

The pursuit, which involved a black pickup, lasted less than two miles before the crash.

"I come to my front door, and by that time, I'd seen it come rolling by with the officer behind him and then I heard a big boom, like bang," said Holly Loftis, who lives in the area. "So, I walked out and the truck was rolling and the car had went down in the ditch."

The sheriff says the suspect was thrown from the truck, which came to rest on its right side on the grassy median. He was taken to a hospital.

The other driver involved was also taken to a hospital and was believed to have sustained minor injuries.

A dark-colored Honda sedan sat off the roadway by a tree line. The vehicle had heavy damage to the driver's side and rear.

Both vehicles were towed away around 3:45 p.m.

An ABC11 Data Team analysis found that since 2013, at least 50 people in North Carolina have been killed during police chases, including at least five who were not part of the pursuit.