Wake County chase ends in crash, road closed

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase ended in a crash Sunday night in Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on I-540 near Louisburg Road at 10 p.m. When the vehicle did not stop the deputy began to pursue it to the area of Louisburg Road and Zebulon Road.

Deputies said the vehicle then crashed into another vehicle on Louisburg Road.

No more information has been released.

Authorities said two lanes of Louisburg Road near Zebulon Road are closed while the sheriff's office continues to investigate.

This is a developing story.

