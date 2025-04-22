Pinehurst announces plans for newest golf course -- No. 11, at the site of an old sandmine

Designer Bill Coore said the mining operation has made the location the perfect site for a new golf course.

Designer Bill Coore said the mining operation has made the location the perfect site for a new golf course.

Designer Bill Coore said the mining operation has made the location the perfect site for a new golf course.

Designer Bill Coore said the mining operation has made the location the perfect site for a new golf course.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another golf course is coming to Moore County.

Pinehurst Resort announced plans for its newest course, Pinehurst No. 11.

It will be the second course at Pinehurst Sandmines.

The location is at a former sandmine site.

An aerial shot of what will be hole 17 at the new Pinehurst No. 11. Pinehurst Resort

Designer Bill Coore said the mining operation has made the location the perfect site for a new golf course.

"It's such a wonderful site, just because of its inherent character," Coore said. "That character was essentially created, not all of it is natural, but it has all been reclaimed by nature. This land is left over from all that mining from the 1930s. The spoil piles are here, and Mother Nature provided the trees, and it's all incredible. It's not too often you get that kind of combination, and it creates a site that is extraordinarily interesting for golf."

Ben Crenshaw is also on the design team.

ALSO SEE | Pinehurst honors US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau with 'shot-of-his-life' plaque

Coore and Crenshaw previously handled the acclaimed year-long restoration of Pinehurst No. 2 about 15 years ago.

Construction is set to begin later this year. The course is expected to open in fall 2027.

