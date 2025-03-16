16 hospitalized after roof collapses at St. Patrick's Day college party

A St. Patrick's Day party turned into chaos after a porch roof collapsed near the University of Pittsburgh.

A total of 16 people were taken to the hospital, including three who had serious injuries, but all are expected to survive.

"There was probably like 30 people on the roof and the whole thing fell right down on us," witness Ben Dorish said.

A Pitt student said the house had a similar party last year, but there were no injuries.

Michael Estocin was on the porch roof went it collapsed.

"It just felt like so scary, like I don't have the words to comprehend how I felt in the moment because I'm still just kind of processing," he said.

The University of Pittsburgh sent out a memo urging students to stay off of roofs as they celebrate the Irish holiday.