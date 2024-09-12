PNC Arena name change could be revealed by Centennial Authority

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We could officially learn the new name for PNC Arena later today.

The Centennial Authority will meet again this morning and may reveal the change.

They've had the current one since 2012, but naming rights ended August 31.

This comes after the Carolina Hurricanes released new renderings for the anticipated phase 1 of the entertainment district that will transform this entire space.

It will include entertainment, retail and office space.

The full project will also have a hotel, apartments and more places to park.

"This is prime real estate, right in the middle of Raleigh, Wake County in the triangle area, it's easy to get to. We want to use this as a community asset. For more people to go, more often," said Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings LLC.

The entertainment district is separate from the upgrades to the arena.

We will let you know the new name sponsor as soon as its announced.

