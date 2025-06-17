Police chase through 4 counties along I-95 ends in crash near Kenly in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A four-county high-speed chase along Interstate 95 ended in a crash in Johnston County.

It happened near US 301 near Kenly.

Authorities said they started chasing a blue sedan in Edgecombe County. The pursuit then continued through Nash and Wilson counties before ending in Johnston County.

An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said the driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

ABC11 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to see what prompted the chase and what charges could be filed.

