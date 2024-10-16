$662,000 earmarked for improvements at 3 Wake County police departments

Three Wake County police departments are getting more federal funding to help fight crime.

3 Wake County police departments land funding boosts Three Wake County police departments are getting more federal funding to help fight crime.

3 Wake County police departments land funding boosts Three Wake County police departments are getting more federal funding to help fight crime.

3 Wake County police departments land funding boosts Three Wake County police departments are getting more federal funding to help fight crime.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three Wake County police departments are getting more federal funding to help fight crime.

Apex, Knightdale and Morrisville departments will share $662,000 dollars in grant money. Congresswoman Deborah Ross made that announcement Wednesday morning at the Wake County Law Enforcement Center. Standing with Ross was Chief Jason Armstrong with Apex Police Department, Lawrence Capps with Knightdale Police Department, and Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta.

Apex Police Department will receive $182,000 to improve vehicle barrier systems used for crowd control at local events. Armstrong said it will help with the department's manpower while keeping the community safe.

Morrisville Police Department will receive $120,000 to upgrade body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Acosta said the funding will allow Morrisville police department to keep up with the changing technology.

Knightdale Police Department will received $360,00 to replace patrol cars and make other necessary upgrades. Capps said many people don't think much of police vehicles other than its visibility, but it's much more and these cameras can help is be a evidence collector.

"When it comes to emergency response to traffic direction, traffic enforcement, traffic education. And when you're talking about the need for modern resources, something as something as simple as a police car doesn't get a whole lot of thought," Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. "But for us, it's an important resource that we need to provide to our men and women."

Ross said the goal of the funding is make sure the departments have all the tools they need to better serve the community.

"This funding helps ensure that every neighborhood, regardless of zip code, can benefit from a safe environment where families can thrive businesses can grow and children can learn and play without fear," said Ross.