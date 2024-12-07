Police officer, ACORNS program help homeless veterans across Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer is working to help military veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

The city of Raleigh said its new 'Addressing Crises through Outreach, Referrals, Networking and Service' program, known as ACORNS, is focused on helping homeless veterans across the city.

The ACORNS team is combined with social workers and law enforcement officers. They can help with many issues, including mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, family support, post-incarceration release and diversion program connections.

RPD Officer WR Jackson partnered with the Durham VA healthcare systems to use an ACORNS mobile unit.

Twice a week, the unit goes out to local soup kitchens and other areas downtown, helping veterans get connected to benefits and counseling services for substance use and mental health.

Officer Jackson said they connect with at least five to 10 veterans every day.

Need help from ACORNS? Call 919-996-3345 or email here.