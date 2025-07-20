Police officers shoot, kill armed man at Kinston home

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Kinston police officer shot and killed an armed man Sunday morning in response to a domestic-related incident.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Manchester Road. Authorities were told that a man with a firearm was threatening to shoot a woman at home

Upon arrival, officers were met by the suspect at the door. He then produced the firearm, prompting officers to discharge their weapons, striking the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been disclosed.

The Kinston Police Department stated that further information will be released at a later time.

As per department policy, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both the Kinston Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) will conduct separate investigations.