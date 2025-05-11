Cary pastor reflects on significance of US-born Pope at first Sunday Mass since conclave

From Rome to Raleigh, the theme was joy and hope as Pope Leo XIV became the first pontiff from the United States.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The faithful gathered for Sunday Mass for the first time since Chicago native Robert Prevost was selected as the next pontiff.

His election marks a meaningful new chapter for the church nationwide.

Pope Leo XIV delivered his first homily in English Friday at the Sistine Chapel, a surreal moment for Father Scott McCue of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Cary.

"To hear, you know, in his first Mass with the Cardinals, he began his homily in English. So, we're not used to having a pope as a native English speaker," McCue said. "There's going to be a lot for us to get used to, but the great joy we have now is a Holy Father who knows the United States and its needs."

Prevost was elected after four rounds of voting by 133 cardinals, with at least two-thirds reaching agreement in just two days.

"I think that shows the real unity there is among the cardinals," Father McCue said. "They had an idea of what type of pope is needed now for the Church. And that's what we always pray for -- that under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the right pope for our time is elected to face the challenges of today."

Pope Leo's North American background raises the possibility that he may make more visits to the United States than previous pontiffs.

"I think we'll see him visit multiple times," Father McCue said. "Maybe he'll even go to Chicago, his native land. Maybe he'll throw out the first pitch at a White Sox game. Who knows? That would be something, right?"

As for the church's relationship with the United States under Pope Leo, McCue said he expects a strong diplomatic connection, but one that stays true to Catholic doctrine.

"I think the pope will want to develop good relationships with all world leaders, especially the United States," he said. "But he won't back down from the teachings of the Church."

Pope Leo XIV's election is a meaningful moment for many watching from North Carolina.

