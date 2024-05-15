Popular convenience store chain Wawa to open several locations in the Sandhills

The family-owned chain based in suburban Philadelphia, hosted a community tour at Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville on Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular convenience store chain Wawa is coming to the Sandhills in North Carolina.

The family-owned chain based in suburban Philadelphia, announced that four more stores will be placed in Cumberland County.

Three stores will be in Fayetteville, one store will in built in Hope Mills, and one location will be in Lumberton.

The company also plans to open 15 locations in the Fayetteville area in the next five to eight years. Wawa said the expansion will be something familiar for northern transplants.

"So it is a little bit of home. So what they're going to do is they're going to see us. They're going to want that great cup of coffee and come in for anything else that they need," Mary-Rose Hannum, VP of Product at Wawa.

The company said it is also working to build relationships in the local community and plans to open stores in New Hanover County and the Onslow County area.

Wawa is set to open its first store in the state on Thursday in the outer banks.