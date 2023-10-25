Wawa's expansion plans in North Carolina include a push to open 80 stores in the next decade.

Wawa plans to open 8 new locations across North Carolina in 2024

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular convenience store chain is opening more stores in North Carolina with locations creeping closer to the Triangle.

Wawa hosted a preview event in Wilson on Wednesday afternoon at Casita Brewing Company on South Street.

The Pennsylvania-based company introduced itself to the community ahead of its plans to expand in the area.

The company said its initial phase of expansion into the state includes plans to open 80 stores over the next 10 years with eight stores opening next year in Wilson (two locations), Kill Devil Hills, Elizabeth City, Rocky Mount, Goldsboro (two locations) and Greenville.

"We were thrilled to share our 'flight plan' for North Carolina and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings, and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors," said Kim Dowgielewicz, Director of Store Operations for Wawa in a news release.

Wawa broke ground on its first North Carolina location in May in the Outer Banks.