The Pennsylvania-based company broke ground on its first North Carolina location in the Outer Banks back in May. Wawa has more than 990 locations across six states.

Popular gas-station chain Wawa to build new location in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina is getting a new popular gas station chain.

Wawa announced it would open a new store in Wilson.

The Pennsylvania-based company broke ground on its first North Carolina location in the Outer Banks back in May. Wawa has more than 990 locations across six states.

Wawa will hold a preview event on Oct. 25 at Casita Brewery in Wilson. There, the company will share more details about its plans for the gas station.

Another popular Pennsylvania-based chain, Sheetz, already has a well-established presence in North Carolina, with 113 stores across the state.