Prehistoric jaw, other bone fragments unearthed in New York backyard

SCOTCHTOWN, New York -- A backyard in Orange County, New York, became the site of an incredible discovery of a complete mastodon jaw -- the first find like it in New York in more than 11 years.

The jaw, along with a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment, was uncovered near Scotchtown by researchers from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange.

The discovery began when a homeowner spotted two teeth sticking out of the dirt under a plant. After digging a little deeper, they found two more teeth just below the surface. Realizing the find might be something special, the homeowner called in experts, and soon a full excavation was underway.

"When I found the teeth and held them in my hands, I knew they were something special," said the homeowner. "I'm so excited that our yard had something so important for science."

The team of researchers uncovered a well-preserved jaw belonging to an adult mastodon, an ancient relative of today's elephants. The jaw will now be studied to figure out how old it is, what the mastodon ate and what its life was like during the Ice Age.

"This jaw is an amazing discovery," said Dr. Robert Feranec, an expert from the New York State Museum. "Fossils like this help us learn about ancient ecosystems and give us clues about how the world has changed over time."

Orange County has been a great place to find mastodon fossils. In fact, about one-third of the 150 mastodon fossils found in New York have come from this area.

Dr. Cory Harris from SUNY Orange said they hope to keep digging in the area to see if there are more bones waiting to be found.

"The jaw is the most exciting part, but the toe and rib fragments might also help us learn more about this animal," Dr. Harris explained.

The jaw will eventually be displayed at the New York State Museum in 2025, after scientists finish their research, according to Michael Mastroianni, a leader at the museum.