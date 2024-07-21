Trump railed against Biden in a post on TruthSocial

Clintons endorse Harris after President Biden announces he's dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he is leaving the 2024 race against Donald Trump, reactions from all sides of the isle have poured in.

Here are reactions from lawmakers and public officials.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we've got" to elect her.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.

Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

Jill Biden and the Biden family