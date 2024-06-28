Fact-checking the first 2024 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

The first general election debate of the 2024 season has kicked off. U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, are squaring off as the candidates attempt to lure currently undecided voters.

Both candidates will talk up their own records in office and their plans for the next term, and both candidates are likely to try to spin their records and their plans in the best possible light.

ABC News is fact-checking both Biden and Trump's claims in real time.

Inflation and the economy

TRUMP CLAIM: "He also said he inherited 9% inflation -- no. He inherited almost no inflation and it stayed.. stayed that way for 14 months and it blew up under his leadership because they spent money like a bunch of people who didn't know what they were..."

FACT CHECK: This is mostly true. In January 2021, when Biden was inaugurated, year-over-year inflation was about 1.4%. Under Biden, year-over-year inflation peaked at 9.1 percent in June 2022. But it is now down to 3.3 percent. Under Trump, inflation rose by 7.76 percent from January 2017 to January 2021, and year-over-year inflation peaked at 2.9 percent in July 2018.

TRUMP CLAIM: " [ Biden ] created mandates. That was a disaster for our country but other than that we had - we had given back a - a country where the stock market actually was higher than pre-covid and nobody thought that was even possible.

FACT CHECK: Unclear. The Dow hit 30,000 for the first time on November 24th, 2020. But that was after the last presidential election-so it's hard to say whether it was because of Trump's presidency or because of Biden's win.

Abortion

TRUMP CLAIM: Democrats "support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month," and contended that some Democratic states have had such a stance.

FACT CHECK: Democrats have never advocated for killing a baby after it is born as this would be murder, which is illegal in every state. Nine states have no abortion restrictions in place; however, it should be noted that late-term abortions are exceedingly rare, representing 1%, according to KFF.

Immigration

TRUMP CLAIM: "We have the largest number of terrorists coming into our country right now."

FACT CHECK: Largely exaggerated. Trump appears to be referring to the increasing number of migrants on the federal terror "watchlist" who are encountered at the border. The number of people encountered by border authorities on the watchlist jumped from three in Trump's last full year to nearly 100 in the first full fiscal year under Biden. However, the Terrorist Screening Dataset, maintained by the FBI, includes names of people who have suspected ties to individuals who may be affiliated with a foreign terror organization. It is not a comprehensive list of actual terrorists.

TRUMP CLAIM: We have a border that's the most dangerous place anywhere in the world, considered the most dangerous place anywhere in the world, and he opened it up, and these killers are coming into our country, and they are raping and killing women.

FACT CHECK: False. The reality is that there is no evidence that points to a major surge in crime caused by recent arrivals. The President's claims ignore the fact that overall, crime is down across the country. According to the latest FBI statistics, which are released quarterly, overall both murder and rape rates are down 26% Quarter 1 2024 (through March 2024) compared to the same time frame last year. There is also no evidence to show that any significant number of migrants are coming from mental institutions or prisons.

Environment

TRUMP CLAIM: "The Paris Accord was going to cost us a trillion dollars and China nothing and Russia nothing, and India nothing. It was a rip off of the United States and I ended it because I didn't want to waste that money because they treated us horribly."

FACT CHECK: Not entirely true. On his first day in office, Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, according to a State Department memo. 196 countries signed on to the Paris Accord agreeing to work together to limit the impacts of climate change and global warming. As part of that the more developed, wealthier nations, committed to contributing $100 billion to support developing countries who are more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Biden pledged to work with Congress to authorize $11 billion to contribute to the Paris Agreement's $100 billion funds to support developing countries who need help to adapt to the impacts of climate change. As of 2023 the U.S. was on track to meet that goal with $9.5 billion committed to financing global climate initiatives, according to the State Department.

Military and foreign policy

TRUMP CLAIM: "We got...a lot of credit for the military, and no wars and so many other things. Everything was rocking good."

FACT CHECK: Needs context. While it's true that Trump did not formally declare war against a foreign power while in the White House, he significantly scaled up military action in Syria and Iraq in the fight against ISIS and also authorized the air strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani-putting the country on the brink of a direct conflict with Iran. Pentagon records also show that at least 65 American troops were killed in action during Trump's term.

Hunter Biden's laptop

TRUMP CLAIM: "It's the same thing -- 51 intelligence agents said that the laptop was Russian disinformation. It wasn't that - it came from his son, Hunter. it wasn't Russia"

FACT CHECK: At the final presidential debate of the 2020 cycle, Joe Biden suggested the contents of his son's laptop's hard-drive - which by then had been dubbed the "laptop from hell" in the New York Post and other conservative outlets - were "garbage" and a "Russian plant."

Biden's claim that the laptop hard-drive was a "Russian plant" was an apparent reference to a letter signed by 51 retired intelligence officials who wrote that the timing of its emergence "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Several of those signees have since said that Biden mischaracterized the language in their letter.

Furthermore, earlier this month, prosecutors at Hunter Biden's criminal trial in Delaware introduced the laptop into evidence -- and in one of the more theatrical moments of the trial showed jurors the physical MacBook Pro 13 that Hunter Biden purportedly abandoned at a Wilmington computer repair shop in April 2019.

"Ultimately, in examining that laptop, were investigators able to confirm that it was Hunter Biden's laptop?" prosecutor Derek Hines asked an FBI agent who testified as an expert witness.

This story is being updated as the debate continues

The Associated Press and ABC OTV stations contributed to this report