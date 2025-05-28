Fayetteville PRIDE moves festival due to security concerns: 'They're afraid to be out in public'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The head of Fayetteville PRIDE is opening up about why the organization is moving next month's PrideFest indoors to the Crown Expo Center.

The organization's president says the increased hostility towards the LGBTQIA+ community in the current political climate is prompting Fayetteville PRIDE to boost security.

"They're afraid to be out in public," said Krystal Maddox, the president of Fayetteville PRIDE. "They're afraid to be photographed, seen, or targeted."

Since 2018, organizers say PrideFest has been an opportunity for the Sandhills' LGBTQIA+ community to come together to celebrate love and diversity. But this year, Maddox says people's heightened fears of being targeted kept them from even attending group meetings.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI warned that large-scale events taking place this summer in general could be a target for violence.

"We started getting emails and letters from people saying, 'We love you, we support what you're doing, but we can't go out and participate,'" Maddox said.

That trepidation over what the organization describes as an increasingly hostile political environment towards LGBTQIA+ people has prompted organizers to move the celebration from Festival Park--its venue in years past--to the Crown Expo Center.

"Expect to show up and it be like, you were attending a concert," Maddox says to prospective attendees. "The clear bag, the metal detector, everything will be enforced for your safety"

The organization is also citing other concerns.

Maddox says concerns over excessive summer heat and humidity impacting crowds also played an equally important role in driving the event inside. Still, the organization says the tense political environment is straining its relationships with sponsors. It's even impacted organizers' ability to finance Pride Fest.

"One of our biggest problems this year was getting our stage sponsor," Maddox said. "It normally is the first thing that goes because people get the name recognition and every time a performer or anyone steps on the stage, we use their name is part of the festival. At this point, we don't have one and that's never happened this close to the festival before."

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department is supporting the Crown Expo Center with security for the event. In a partial statement, the department says:

We recognize that large events pose unique safety challenges. The safety of each individual is our highest priority, and we take any potential threats very seriously. Our commitment includes implementing thorough strategies to ensure that both order and security are maintained effectively. We invite everyone to be vigilant and share their observations. If you see something unusual, please don't hesitate to speak up. Your awareness can make a difference! Together, we can have a safe and successful event.