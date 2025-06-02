Wake Commissioners set to approve $2.1B proposed budget, it comes with property tax increase

Wake County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the $2.1 billion budget proposal, which does include property tax increase. The proposal invests heavily in education and also supports new state mandates.

Wake County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the $2.1 billion budget proposal, which does include property tax increase. The proposal invests heavily in education and also supports new state mandates.

Wake County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the $2.1 billion budget proposal, which does include property tax increase. The proposal invests heavily in education and also supports new state mandates.

Wake County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the $2.1 billion budget proposal, which does include property tax increase. The proposal invests heavily in education and also supports new state mandates.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the $2.1 billion budget proposal, which does include property tax increase.

The proposal invests heavily in education and also supports new state mandates.

Donna Williams says she would like to keep more money in her own pocket and says rising property taxes have made things tight.

"When you're retired, you're on a budget," she said. "We don't plan for these things to happen, but we have to do whatever we can to survive."

The property tax increase depends on where you live.

The budget supports plans to build, expand or renovate several libraries over the next seven years.

A library bond will require a 0.25 cent tax increase. That translates to approximately an $11 a year for someone living in a $450,000 house.

There will be an additional fire tax for those in unincorporated areas of the county and the Town of Wendell to pay for more firehouses.

Wake County Manager David Ellis says more financial pressure has been put on the county to keep classrooms running.

"There's been a lack of funding from the state, the federal government," said Ellis.

But residents like Janice Allen say she, too, is dealing with pressure.

She was supposed to retire in a few months.

"It's stressful, very stressful, but I have to do what I have to do," said Allen. "I'm supposed to be retiring and I put that on the back burner right now."