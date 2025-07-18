Proposed entertainment complex could transform area near Lake Crabtree

About 130 acres by Lake Crabtree could be developed into the Triangle's next big attraction, with possibly a lazy river, food and beverage options, event space and more.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are more than 130 acres of land by Lake Crabtree that could be developed into the Triangle's next big entertainment center. Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) said it will consider current recreational uses of the land but added that there is a purpose behind this project.

Renderings show the complex could include a lazy river, food and beverage options, lodging, event space, an ice-skating rink, and a rock-climbing wall.

Savannah Martinez just moved to Morrisville from Texas and would love more options for her 3-year-old son.

"We probably live five minutes from here, so it's very convenient," she said.

Brandon Munn went canoeing on Lake Crabtree and said he doesn't come to this section of the Triangle often but would make it a destination if an outdoor entertainment complex is built.

"As long as it's, like, somewhat affordable, I think it's a good idea," said Munn.

Matthew Hurley prefers for his family to continue enjoying the land as is.

"We like to mountain bike, and I have heard that there's mountain bike trails that maybe are getting erased," said Hurley.

The airport owns the property and is working with Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon's development company to transform the space.

ABC11 reached out to the Dallas-based company for comment but has not yet heard back.

RDU said it was embarking on this project to drum up revenue at a time when the airport is experiencing continued growth.

RDU hit a milestone this month and just added its 80th nonstop flight.

Passenger traffic was up in June with more than 1.4 million travelers, which was a near 3% increase from the previous month.

"The Airport Authority is required to generate its own income to develop and operate RDU," the airport said of the entertainment complex. "Income from projects like this will help fund critical improvements like a new runway, an expanded terminal, and an improved roadway system at RDU."

There will be a series of workshops for the public to weigh in on the proposal. The first one will be held Aug. 19.

