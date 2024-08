Public input sought for expansion of Apex's Crowder County Park

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is cranking up plans to expand and renovate Crowder County Park in Apex.

The park is 33 acres, but with funding through a recent bond, the county was able to acquire an additional 96 acres that will be integrated into the park.

The public can weigh in on what that expansion should look like.

There is a community meeting set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 pm. at the park's Heron Shelter on Ten Ten Road in Apex.