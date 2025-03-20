PWC customers might see higher rates due to federal funding freeze: 'A little disheartening'

The utility company said that more than $80 million, which was previously awarded, is now on hold because of an executive order President Trump signed in January.

The utility company said that more than $80 million, which was previously awarded, is now on hold because of an executive order President Trump signed in January.

The utility company said that more than $80 million, which was previously awarded, is now on hold because of an executive order President Trump signed in January.

The utility company said that more than $80 million, which was previously awarded, is now on hold because of an executive order President Trump signed in January.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- PWC customers in the Fayetteville area could possibly see higher rates because of actions from the federal government.

The utility company said that more than $80 million, which was previously awarded, is now on hold because of an executive order President Trump signed in January. The grants were for things like new tech and cybersecurity, and PWC says it might have to raise rates for customers to compensate for that lack of funding.

"PWC is already notoriously expensive so hearing that it might go up because of a bad decision is a little disheartening to me and it makes me not want to stay in the area for very long," said PWC customer Gabby Mancha.

PWC Chair Chris Davis came out warning about the potential rise in rates in last week's city council meeting. The company says $80.6 million for projects including enhancing cybersecurity, carbon filtration, improving electric liability, and responding to PFAs have taken a hit.

ALSO SEE: Trump signs an executive order aimed to dismantle the Department of Education

"Each of the noted projects are crucial to ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable utility services for our customers. If the federal funding support goes away, it's apparent that PWC's only option is to look at rates," Davis said.

The company's CEO and General Manager Tim Bryant issued a statement saying:

"The frozen funds are not impacting PWC operations. The funds, or lack thereof, will have a direct impact on future rates as costs not offset by Federal and/or State funding must be borne by ratepayers. Consequently, PWC continues to appeal to our Federal delegation to convey the impact of the loss of funding."