Race for the White House remains extremely tight in NC, nationally: 'Every vote counts'

With just eight days to go in the 2024 Election Season, North Carolinians are turning out to the polls in record numbers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With just eight days to go in the 2024 Election Season, North Carolinians are turning out to the polls in record numbers.

The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows the race for the White House remains extremely close, with Kamala Harris only taking a slight lead over Donald Trump.

"What you can really tell from polls is if a race is close or if it's not close, and when it's a close race, asking it to predict the winner is honestly asking too much of what polls are really capable of giving us," NC State Political Science professor Steven Greene told ABC11. "What they've told us is this race is really close nationally, and here in North Carolina."

One race that polls indicate might not be particularly close in North Carolina is the race for Governor. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson has consistently fallen behind Attorney General Josh Stein in the polls, and by double digits in some cases. It raises concern about what kind of impact Mark Robinson's lagging enthusiasm could have on other races on North Carolina ballots.

"What I find interesting is that Democratic politicians and strategists think it will have an impact, which is why we are seeing all these ads tying Mark Robinson to other Republican politicians," Greene said. "So, if you do see some narrow losses across some other council of state races, even much less the presidential race, it would be fair to conclude that perhaps Mark Robinson really did have an impact there, negatively harming other Republicans."

While the outcome of many races on North Carolina ballots remains a mystery, Greene said one thing is certain: each vote really does matter.

"We have seen states won by in recent years just 10,000 votes, 20,000 votes out of millions and millions of votes. Let's not forget, the 2000 election not that long ago was decided by literally hundreds of votes in Florida. Every vote counts," Greene said.

If you have yet to register to vote in North Carolina, there is still time. You can register and vote on the same day during early in-person voting, which runs until November 2. You have until October 29th to request an absentee ballot, and it must be submitted by November 5. For more information on how to vote in North Carolina, click here.

