'Citizens- only' amendment on ballot raises questions among voters amid early voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As more and more folks make their way to the polls, one question is raising eyebrows involving changes to wording around who can vote in the state and federal elections.

"I got in line on the first day of early voting. I was thrilled to vote," said Durham County Resident Mimi Herman.

The state constitution currently reads: "Every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized, 18 years of age, and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State, except as herein otherwise provided."

However, the proposed amendment would change "every person born ... and every person who has been naturalized" to "only a citizen".

The amendment is a shift that technically would not change anything, but it is still causing a lot of confusion for voters.

"I read a lot. We already have everything that's in that already exists, we don't need that," said Herman.

"It was pretty straightforward, right? It's basically saying you can't vote if you're not a citizen, and then that this is a yes or no," said Dasani.

Baaba Odom became a citizen around the time of the 9/11 terror attacks after she and her family immigrated from Ghana. She said she wanted to know more.

"It'll be interesting to see what the language actually says," said Odom.

ABC11 checked in with Mac McCorkle of Duke University Sandford School of Public Policy to put the change into context.

"This amendment goes in and cuts some of the language out of the existing constitutional amendment. But the effect is still the same. Non-citizens can't vote. It also gets rid of the word naturalized citizens. And just as citizens. So some people might read it as an attack on those people who have been naturalized," said McCorkle.

Some wonder how this ended up on the ballot.

"This came straight from the Republican legislature. And it's...maybe some legislators thought that this is really going to gin up turnout. The way it's being done understandably can unnerve people and frustrate people," said McCorkle.

