Proposed use of old NC rail line would create trail linking Durham and Person Counties

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It hasn't been in use since 1983 and if developers have their way, that could soon change. The old CSX railway that was completed in the late 1890s may soon be rebirthed into an 'rail trail' that connects Durham and Person Counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Durham County, the East Coast Greenway Alliance, along with other agencies are conducting a feasibility study that will look to convert 18 miles of unused railway into a 26-mile trail.

"In the end this would bring a huge benefit and a big investment to the community for relatively little investment from the actual city of Durham and Durham County and we think it would pay off many times over," said Andrew Meeker the North Carolina manager for East Coast Greenway Alliance.

The trail would link Durham and Roxboro in a way that does not currently exist. Per Meeker and others, the trail also hopes to connect parks, schools, and neighborhoods.

According to the plan's website, the trail would start near the American Tobacco Trail and work its way through Durham toward Braggtown and eventually touch Bahama, Rougemont, and then finally Roxboro.

"The hope is this is going to be a community project that will develop over many years," said Meeker. "And we want to make sure the people that will be using this trail have an opportunity to have input and put their vision forward for what this trail could be. It's been long dreamed by community members to be converted to a rail trail, greenway corridor."

The collective of organizers is asking for community input and will hold their next meeting on February 5 at Durham North Regional Library from 6-7:30 p.m.