Proposed $1.78B budget for Raleigh increases starting pay for first responders; no tax increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Taxpayers in Raleigh looking for a win from having to pay more taxes may get it.

Tuesday, the city manager, Marchell Adams-David, released the proposed $1.78 billion budget and it doesn't include

Raleigh's proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 supports the city's workforce, makes strategic investments in services, and implements a financial strategy to give more transparency to capital projects.

According to the city, the theme of the proposed budget, "Our Greatest Asset: Our Workforce," is illustrated by the implementation of a comprehensive classification and compensation study. The study has delivered a new structure for more than 7,000 employees in more than 450 different job types. The total funding required for implementation is $35 million. In anticipation of the study results, the City set aside a penny of the tax rate - $11.4 million in fiscal year 2025. The remaining resources to fund the compensation study were realized from savings and careful budget planning that still ensures a strong fiscal position for the organization, the city says on its website.

Some other wins in the proposed budget include:



11% increase in starting pay for Fire Fighters

11% increase in starting pay for Police Officers

17% increase in starting pay for Telecommunicators

Click here to see the full 422-page budget proposal.

You can weigh in

Beginning June 2, 2025, the Raleigh City Council will hold budget work sessions each Monday in June at 4 p.m. to deliberate proposed budget.

A public hearing will be held on June 3, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the regular evening City Council meeting.

Those who wish to speak at the public hearing should sign up here.