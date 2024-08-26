Raleigh couple recounts harrowing escape during Grand Canyon flash flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple were among the more than 100 people who had to be rescued Thursday from Grand Canyon National Park after severe flash flooding made traversing the terrain nearly impossible.

Others were not so fortunate. The body of a missing 33-year-old woman, Chenoa Nickerson, was found Sunday.

"We've been constantly talking about it, and the more we learn about others' experiences, we just continue to feel so grateful that we're alive," said Shruti Chopra. "We're safe and sound, no broken bones -- nothing."

Chopra told ABC11 that she believed the forecast only called for light rain. However, as the rain fell, conditions began to quickly worsen.

"Other hikers around us had the same experience when we asked them 'Did you know it was going, there was going to be a flash flood,' said Chopra. "And they said, Well, no, we were all expecting light showers. So we took shelter in a cove, and we were admiring the rain. It was almost like respite because it was so hot down there."

Chopra, her husband, and others in her hiking group held tight as flash flooding destroyed their anticipated route.

The group waited in the cove for the conditions to become better before continuing to safety. Chopra recalled seeing a man on a horse who was shouting at others to seek higher ground.

"We heard the panic in his voice, and we knew we needed to seek higher ground. We did not know what we were going to do," said Chopra.

She said the group spent about three hours trying to get to safety.

"There was total carnage," she said. "We didn't even know how deep (the water) was. We were not going that near that water. And then a couple found us, like a couple came from behind, and they were very frantic like they had just survived what we'd experienced back there."

Chopra said she wasn't aware of Nickerson's disappearance until Friday when word traveled throughout the park that a husband and wife were missing.

"I understand what people went through. My deepest condolences to Chenoa and family," Chopra said.

She and others were rescued by helicopter and taken to safety. Chopra and her spouse caught an early Saturday flight and returned to Raleigh later that day.

"It was quite a chaos there the way the flights were being managed," said Chopra. "But when the Black Hawks came, we knew we'd be evacuated out of here soon."

She credited the entire Havasupai Tribe and other community members for working together to save those who were in danger.

"We were lucky that we were at that point where we could find higher ground. Had we been, I don't know, two minutes from where we were, either forward or back, I don't know if you've been that lucky," Chopra said.