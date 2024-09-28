3-year-old dead after getting hit by car in Raleigh parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car Friday night in Raleigh.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the parking lot at 5200 Booth Circle.
Investigators said that a man driving a 2012 GMC Sierra truck stopped to let a woman and her child cross the parking lot. Shortly afterward, the woman's other child tried to cross and was struck at a low speed.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The child died as a result of the crash.
Impairment doesn't seem to be a factor in the incident. The driver was not charged.
The investigation is ongoing.