Raleigh firefighters battle apartment fire near Glenwood Avenue

Friday, October 11, 2024 8:51PM
No injuries were reported but several units were damaged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on Codes Ridge Road, right off Glenwood Avenue.

Fire officials said multiple units were affected. No injuries were reported.

A kitten was rescued from one unit. Firefighters pulled a dog out of another. One kitten was reportedly still missing, a spokesperson for the Raleigh Fire Department said.

An ABC11 breaking news crew remains at the scene. Check back for updates.

