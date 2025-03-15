Raleigh gears up for economic boost from NCAA tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of Selection Sunday, Raleigh is getting ready to play host to the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.

And around town, the welcome mat is out and the signs are up both outside the Lenovo Center and in downtown Raleigh.

As fans descend on the Triangle.

"Almost everybody that comes stays in a hotel, Everybody's eating in restaurants, visitors are shopping on days off between games," said Scott Dupree with the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, who is also the local chair of the NCAA organizing committee.

The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance is predicting 10,000 hotel rooms will be booked, and at least $10 million pumped into the economy.

Raleigh will be hosting both the men's and women's first and second rounds in the same weekend, at the Lenovo Center and Reynolds Coliseum.

While it's drawing in visitors from around the country, with Duke and possibly UNC in the mix, a lot of locals will be enjoying the action here at home.

At Carolina Ale House on Glenwood Ave, they're getting ready.

"We expect standing room only," said Andrea James. They're within walking distance of several hotels and are expecting a lot of foot traffic.

"So that way the outsider traveling people can try something local to Raleigh, local the area. We have people from Asheville coming out to support the hurricane relief effort too so we're just having a good time with it," James said.

And with even more renovations for Lenovo to come, it will be far from the last time the big dance comes to town.

"They know and they trust that it's gonna go well, run well, and be managed exceptionally well. And that goes a long way in getting future events," Dupree said.

And some of those bigger plans are already in the works. In 2028, Lenovo will play an even larger role in the tournament, hosting the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.