Move-in day for St. Augustine's students after delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's move-in day for Saint Augustine's University students after the start of the fall semester was delayed by nearly two weeks.

First day of in-person classes is now next Tuesday, September 3.

During the two-week delay the interim chancellor wrote in a letter to the campus community that the university would work on maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms and also to restore power and water in buildings impacted by the storm.

The Raleigh-based HBCU dealt with many challenges last semester but will start this school year out with good news.

The school says it's entered into a credit agreement with a Durham-based capital provider.

The agreement with Gothic Ventures gives the university access to up to $30 million.

Saint Aug's said the agreement was secured by a deed of trust on the university's real estate holdings.

This financial boost is what helping the university start the fall 2024 academic semester.

