Raleigh man looking to buy a home gets boost with $250,000 Powerball win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man who said he has been house-hunting just had his search made a little easier.

Andrew Fidler of Raleigh played his "lucky numbers" in Monday night's Powerball drawing and it paid off with a $250,000 win.

"This is phenomenal timing," he said. "We are currently looking at houses right now."

Fidler said his numbers have been lucky for him before, so he decided to use them again.

"I was just feeling extremely lucky," he said.

Fidler bought his $3 ticket using Online Play. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because he bought a Power Play ticket, his prize grew to $250,000 when the 5X multiplier hit.

"I was in disbelief," he said. "It was definitely awesome."

Fidler said it was the middle of the night when he woke up and checked his phone. He said he barely got any sleep after seeing that big win.

"I'm very exhausted," Fidler laughed, "but also extremely excited."

He claimed his winnings at lottery headquarters on Tuesday and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $178,751.