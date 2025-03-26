Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell to deliver first State of the City address

She is expected to talk about numerous topics including affordable housing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell is set to deliver her very first State of the City address.

She'll talk about her first 100 days in office and is also expected to discuss several key issues many of the issues important to the people who live here.

Cowell will discuss affordable housing, public safety, and transportation.

She also plans to highlight the city's growth.

A recent survey revealed what mattered most to people in this area. It showed the number one issue is affordable housing, homelessness and growth management.

Cowell ran her mayoral campaign on addressing housing, economic opportunities, and public safety.

The state of the city address starts at 6 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center.

