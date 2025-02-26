Raleigh museums ranked as some of best free ones in the nation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh is home to some of the best free museums in the country.

That's according to a new survey from USA Today.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is ranked No. 3. That trails only the Saint Louis Science Center in Missouri and the top-ranked National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center in Columbus, Georgia.

The North Carolina Museum of Art sits at No. 8.

Meanwhile, USA Today ranked the Marbles Kids Museum No. 6 when it comes to best museums for children.

The top-ranked in that category was The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

