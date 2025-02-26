NC Six Triple Eight veteran Millie Dunn Veasey to have post office named after her in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Eugenia Pleasant, Millie Dunn Veasey is a beloved aunt from Raleigh who she knew had been in the service but didn't know what this meant.

"Some of the things that she went through we did not know about," Pleasant said. "She was very humble, and she just did what she had to do and moved forward."

But in Raleigh, Veasey is being remembered as an "American Hero."

A World War II veteran and civil rights leader, Veasey served in the only overseas all-Black women's 6888th Battalion, (Six Triple Eight), ensuring that soldiers on the front lines received letters from loved ones at home.

Millie Dunn Veasey (Photo: Family)

"The story of her service is one of trailblazing leadership in the face of adversity," Congresswoman Deborah Ross said after announcing the Raleigh Brentwood post office will be named after her.

She was very humble. Eugenia Pleasant, Veasey's Neice

Veasey was also a pioneer for future generations in her family, becoming the first to go to college at St. Augustine's University.

The university honored her remarkable legacy in a statement that said in part: " As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we reflect not only on Millie's incredible military service and her role in the Civil Rights Movement but also on the spirit of resilience that she embodied."

Millie Dunn Veasey (Photo: Family)

Veasey lived to be 100 and was buried in the Raleigh VA National Cemetery.

"She was caring," Pleasant said. "She loved her church. She loved just any organization where she could serve."

Millie Dunn Veasey (Photo: Family)

