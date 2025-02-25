Princeville established in NC by freedmen remains a beacon of resilience: 'Carrying the mantle'

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 150 years after Princeville, North Carolina was established and incorporated by freedmen, there are questions about how they would view the town today.

"There's a part of them that may be proud that someone is still carrying on the mantle," said Princeville native Linda Joyner. "But why are you still behind on reaping greater benefits than you have?"

Once the Civil War ended, formerly enslaved people established themselves in 1865 along the Tar River floodplain.

The community was called Freedom Hill and later became Princeville, North Carolina.

Residents have experienced repeated devastation caused by flooding. There have been mass evacuations. Entire neighborhoods were destroyed as flood waters caused many to lose everything. Many homes have been abandoned for nearly 30 years.

"There are homes here that have been vacant since 1999," she said. "Every time it rains, if it's heavy rainfall, citizens get very antsy. We don't know if we need to pack up or get out."

While some families have rebuilt their lives, others have moved away.

"We want to be a major tourist attraction. We want to attract people from around the world to come and explore Princeville. Hopefully, to live work and play in Princeville," said Mayor Bobby Jones.

He is in his third time as has had the difficult task of mending the broken spirit of people living there for 12 years. He admits his 20-year strategic plan is ambitious.

"We are anticipating bringing in a hotel. We're already in discussions about bringing in another grocery store and restaurants," he said.

Princeville remains a beacon of resilience. It's no longer a food desert after Big Bones Meat Market opened a year ago.

"We decided to put it here to give everybody an opportunity to have fresh meat and produce," said owner Kendricks Boney. "It's going to be a lot of businesses moving to the area. A lot of people moving to the area."

While there's no shortage of customers because it's the only market in town, Boney is looking forward to what the future could hold.

At 72 years old, Joyner doesn't think she'll live to see Princeville re-emerge, but she's confident the pride of the people living there will never disappear.

"Sometimes, people say as silly as it sounds, why don't you leave," she questioned. "And go where?"