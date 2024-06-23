Town of Princeville receives $11M grant for flood reduction infrastructure project

The Town of Princeville which is located below the Tar River has experienced repeated flooding since it was incorporated in 1885.

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- FEMA and North Carolina Emergency Management officials announced the approval of a $11 million grant to help an Edgecombe County town build a more resilient community.

"Princeville's commitment to build outside of the floodplain and protect their community is a testament to their resilience," said FEMA Region 4 Regional Administrator Robert Samaan. "We are honored to make this funding announcement for a town rich with cultural history."

The new grant will help the community become more resilient to more intense and frequent disasters, and build out of infrastructure on a 53-acre green field. The infrastructure includes stormwater management, wastewater collection, water distribution, and electric power systems to support new housing and civic services.