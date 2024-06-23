Town of Princeville receives $11M grant for flood reduction infrastructure project

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- FEMA and North Carolina Emergency Management officials announced the approval of a $11 million grant to help an Edgecombe County town build a more resilient community.
The Town of Princeville which is located below the Tar River has experienced repeated flooding since it was incorporated in 1885.
ALSO SEE: City of Raleigh gets grant to expand Digital Inclusion Programming
"Princeville's commitment to build outside of the floodplain and protect their community is a testament to their resilience," said FEMA Region 4 Regional Administrator Robert Samaan. "We are honored to make this funding announcement for a town rich with cultural history."
The new grant will help the community become more resilient to more intense and frequent disasters, and build out of infrastructure on a 53-acre green field. The infrastructure includes stormwater management, wastewater collection, water distribution, and electric power systems to support new housing and civic services.