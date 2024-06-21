City of Raleigh gets $300k Digital Equity Grant to expand Digital Inclusion Programming

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh announced on Friday that it received a grant for $300,000 from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.

The city said the Digital Equity Grant will support the expansion of Raleigh's Digital Inclusion Programming, such as the Digital Ambassador Program and Learn & Earn.

The programs play a role in the city's efforts to bridge the digital divide by using technology to improve the lives of residents in Raleigh.

