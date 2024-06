Raleigh overnight shooting sends 2 people to hospital

There has been no word on any arrests connected to the incident.

There has been no word on any arrests connected to the incident.

There has been no word on any arrests connected to the incident.

There has been no word on any arrests connected to the incident.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting Tuesday in Raleigh sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Charleston Park Drive off Buffaloe Road.

There has been no word on any arrests connected to the incident.

ABC11 is working to learn the condition of the victims.