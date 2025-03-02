24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Driver charged after hitting, killing woman crossing street in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Sunday, March 2, 2025 2:23PM
Pedestrian killed in crash with car on New Hope Road in Raleigh
New Hope Road is closed between Buffaloe Road and Marsh Creek Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was charged after hitting and killing a woman in Raleigh.

It happened Sunday at a little after 8 p.m. on North New Hope Road. Mark Baltimore Jr., 42, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey northbound.

According to investigators, Gihan Lamy, 55, was walking east across the road not within a crosswalk. After crossing four lanes, she was hit by the Honda in the far-right lane northbound.

Lamy died from her injuries.

Baltimore was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision; and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

