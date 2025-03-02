Driver charged after hitting, killing woman crossing street in Raleigh

New Hope Road is closed between Buffaloe Road and Marsh Creek Road.

New Hope Road is closed between Buffaloe Road and Marsh Creek Road.

New Hope Road is closed between Buffaloe Road and Marsh Creek Road.

New Hope Road is closed between Buffaloe Road and Marsh Creek Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was charged after hitting and killing a woman in Raleigh.

It happened Sunday at a little after 8 p.m. on North New Hope Road. Mark Baltimore Jr., 42, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey northbound.

According to investigators, Gihan Lamy, 55, was walking east across the road not within a crosswalk. After crossing four lanes, she was hit by the Honda in the far-right lane northbound.

Lamy died from her injuries.

Baltimore was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision; and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.