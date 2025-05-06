Raleigh police investigate armed robbery at Wells Fargo bank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo.
The armed robbery happened just after 2 p.m. at the branch location at 10941 Forest Pines Drive.
A man demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. A weapon was implied but not seen, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.
