Raleigh police investigate armed robbery at Wells Fargo bank

WTVD logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9:24PM
Search on for robber who struck at Raleigh Wells Fargo
The bank robbery happened just after 2 p.m. on Forest Pines Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo.

The armed robbery happened just after 2 p.m. at the branch location at 10941 Forest Pines Drive.

A man demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. A weapon was implied but not seen, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

