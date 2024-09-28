Woman seriously injured in Raleigh shooting; no arrests made, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting Saturday morning left a woman in Raleigh seriously injured.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Lane Street.

Officers said they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. This appears to be an isolated incident.

More information will be released at a later time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

