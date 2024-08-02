Raleigh Teens mow lawns of those in need as part of nationwide 50-Yard Challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Young people across the nation are spending a portion of their summer accepting the 50-Yard Challenge. The challenge is for kids ages 8 to 17 to mow the yards of 50 people in their community who may need help including the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, or anyone in need.

The 50-Yard Challenge was started a few years ago as a passion project for Rodney Smith Jr. of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service and is now a nonprofit.

Those who accept the challenge earn different colored t-shirts every time they mow ten lawns and once they reach the goal of 50 they receive a new lawn mower, weed eater, and blower.

In Raleigh, two students from Heritage High School are taking the challenge, 14-year-old Eddie Lassiter and 16-year-old Ericson Ramos.

"We go out and cut grass for people that are disabled, elderly, first responders, or people that just can't cut their grass by themselves because we want to help our community," Lassiter explained.

"I've been helping people who need it the most," Ramos said.

The teens mowed the home of Raleigh homeowner Stefan Williams who said the program is teaching valuable life lessons.

"They're learning what it is to get a job well done and putting your best foot forward and doing your best," Williams said. "I think that's important for a young man and with them being able to give to marginalized members of the community, that may have a tough time getting to the yards right now, that's an extra incentive. This is an example of a couple of guys that are out there really getting it done."