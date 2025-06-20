Driver charged after two-car crash on Capital Boulevard leaves woman critically hurt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is facing charges after a crash that left a woman in another car critically injured.

Raleigh police officers responded just after 10:30 a.m. to a crash on Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive.

Police said a 2012 Dodge Ram rear-ended a 1997 Honda Civic on southbound Capital Boulevard.

Lee Reid Jr., 43, the driver of the pickup, failed to reduce speed, police said, causing the crash.

Reid was arrested and charged with failure to reduce speed, unsafe tires, and driving while license revoked.

A woman who was in the passenger seat of the Honda was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

