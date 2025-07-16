RDU Airport receives nearly $25M for pickup, drop-off upgrades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Travelers to and through Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on Wednesday learned of what could be described as "welcome news" with respect to airport pickups and drop-offs.

The RDU Airport Authority applied for $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT)Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program. The awards were given out for a variety of projects designed to increase infrastructure around the country.

On Tuesday, the USDOT announced the RDU Airport Authority as a $24.6 million recipient of one of the grants.

According to RDU officials, the money will be used to:

Widen the John Brantley Boulevard to four lanes

Replace the stop-controlled intersection at John Brantley Boulevard and International Drive with free-flow movements

Expand the Terminal 2 curbside sidewalk and amenities

Realign key sections of John Brantley Boulevard in front of Terminals 1 & 2

"This project is necessary to accommodate current and future traffic volumes, while providing safe and convenient access to the airport for our guests," said an airport spokesperson. "We believe it will help reduce delays during peak traffic times and create a more pleasant travel experience for our guests."

According to figures provided to ABC11 by the Airport Authority, RDU saw a record-setting 15.5 million passengers in 2024. Officials are also expecting a comparable faring for 2025 with more than seven million passengers from January 2025 to June 2025.

Frequent flier Phil Cook said he looks forward to the soon-to-come improvements to the airport.

"It's always very thick in here," Cook said of the pickup and drop-off traffic. "I personally feel like a relief in that area, I can see being very beneficial for just the flow. Hopefully, it all gets better."

Meanwhile, Cindy Benoit waited at Terminal 1 curbside while her parents deplaned and retrieved their luggage from baggage claim.

"There's such congestion there that I don't want to arrive just to sit around. I actually sit here when I know they've gotten their bags. So I can get in and get out," said Benoit. "Because if not, you're stuck in all that."

Airport officials told ABC11 that the project is still in its design phase. Their award was granted out of the more than 800 other applications the USDOT received. Maximum awards were capped at $25 million and chosen for their safety, project readiness, and cost effectiveness, according to the USDOT.