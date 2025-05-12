Raleigh woman has big travel plans after winning $460K jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman is making big travel plans after scoring a major lottery win.

Cynthia Karcher played a digital instant game and won $461,435.

"I would like to take a trip to Greenland, Australia, and New Zealand," she said.

Karcher played a $.50 ticket on May 4 and won the "Epic" jackpot in the Wheel of Bonuses game/

ALSO SEE | Raleigh woman wins $150K after seeing story about unclaimed Powerball ticket

The odds of that win are 1 in 62 million.

"I was in total shock," she said. "I always had hope, but I never hoped for something like that."

Karcher, who is retired, said the timing couldn't be better.

"This is just a lovely amount at this time in my life," she said.

On Friday, Karcher claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $331,080.

Karcher said she also plans to remodel her bathroom and put the rest of the money in savings.

In the Wheel of Bonuses digital instant game, people can play with as little as 50 cents to as much as $30. After Karcher won the jackpot, it restarted at $50,000 and grew to more than $177,000 as of Monday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App