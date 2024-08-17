Mother of Maleah Williams shares reaction to capture of daughter's killer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A week filled with stress and uncertainty for people across the Triangle has come to an end.

Ramone Alston, the man convicted of killing 1-year-old Maleah Williams on Christmas Day in 2015, has finally been found after he escaped from a prison van Tuesday in Hillsborough.

"I'm happy about justice being served but it makes me miss my daughter more," said Tylena Williams, Maleah's mother.

Meleah would've been 10-years-old this fall. Tylena said she's only gotten a few hours of sleep after the emotional week

"I'm doing everything I do in life right now for my baby," she said. "I'm living for her that's my child."

Cameras were rolling when Alston was found overnight Friday at a motel outside Charlotte three days after he escaped custody.

The Department of Corrections said it is trying to determine how Alston freed himself from shackles and ran before he went to an appointment at UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough.

Alston was taken to the Granville Correctional Institute in Butner to continue his sentence. The facility has the highest security in the state.

Eyewitness News also went to Burlington to learn more about the woman who allegedly was Alston's accomplice--32-year-old Jacobia Crisp.

Investigators said Crisp drove Alston around but didn't say where to. The pair met after Alston was already in jail and investigators said that relationship was forged over the phone.

We were told "no comment" when we showed up to a home listed for her in Burlington.

"It's good news but it's really bittersweet," Williams said. "Have you prayed for me? My child is gone. Y'all can still write Ramone and call him and write and call her but my child is gone. Have some sympathy for me."

Both Crisp and Alston will face a judge in Hillsborough Monday even though they were arrested in Kannapolis and Burlington.

Investigators said they must face charges in the place where the crimes were committed.

The Department of Corrections said the officers involved Tuesday are not on leave but are not transporting prisoners at this time.