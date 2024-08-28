2 years later, loved ones seek justice in murder of Apex man on fishing trip

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family have raised an additional $20,000 of reward money, as authorities continue to investigate the murder of 65-year-old Randy Miller.

"My husband had a lot of life left to live," said his widow Susan Miller, as she sat inside their Apex home.

His close friend John McAlpin added: "As we come closer to the anniversary of his death, it gets very difficult."

Thursday marks two years since Miller's death in Atlantic Beach as he and McAlpin were on a fishing trip. While outside McAlpin's vacation home, Miller was loading up his truck when someone snuck up from behind and stabbed him to death.

"How could this so randomly have happened walking out of my garage, and suddenly someone for no reason, who doesn't know Randy, or anything else, just decided to do something so horrific," said McAlpin.

Before the attack, police said surveillance cameras in the neighborhood caught suspicious-acting people walking down the street and trying to break into cars. According to ABC affiliate WCTI, investigators said some of the suspects used a silver or lightly colored Volkswagen CC, manufactured between 2013 and 2017 to leave the scene.

Randy Miller was an avid fisherman. Courtesy photo

"It's been tough. Randy was my rock. He was my provider, (and) always been there for me," said Susan Miller.

It was the first murder in the town in a decade and only the third in its history.

"I know how hard it is, but I would have thought within two years something would have come to fruition. But I'm optimistic it's going (to happen)," said McAlpin, who said he plans to meet with authorities next week.

With the latest fundraising efforts, there is now a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"I hope and pray every day I get that call," Susan Miller said. "It's not going to bring Randy back, but I'll feel a little bit better knowing that he won't get a chance to do this to another person."

If you know anything about this case, call Atlantic Beach Police at (252) 726-2523, the State Bureau of Investigation, or CrimeStoppers.

"I think I'm spending more time appreciating the time I had with Randy, and the life we had together," McAlpin said.